Android Pie: 3 subtle new features that make it a little more pleasant

Google has just released version 9.0 of Android, with “Pie” as this year’s customary dessert-themed nickname. Like previous Android upgrades , Pie is loaded with behind-the-scenes improvements and subtle features that make the software a little more pleasant to use without drastically changing the experience. For instance:

It will optimize brightness based on your usage patterns and minimize battery consumption for apps you don’t open very often.

Third-party apps can add shortcuts to specific actions; they’ll appear in the app tray, search bar, and highlighted text.

Best of all, Android Pie will offer to permanently disable notifications if you dismiss them often enough.

The closest thing Android Pie has to a headlining feature is Digital Wellbeing, a suite of tools for monitoring and limiting your smartphone use. When it launches, you’ll be able to disable on-screen notifications, fade the screen to grayscale before bedtime, and turn app icons to gray after you’ve exceeded a time limit of your choosing. But for now, it’s only available as an opt-in beta for Pixel phones. The official launch is this fall for the Pixel, later this year for other devices. (Apple is working on similar features for iOS 12; it’ll be interesting to see how many people take these active steps to curb screen addiction.)

Android 9 Pie is rolling out now to Google’s Pixel phones and to the Essential phone. Several other phones will get the upgrade this fall, and Google says it’s “working with a number of other partners to launch or upgrade devices to Android 9 this year.”