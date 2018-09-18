The startup that’s quietly working to make America more progressive

You’re scrolling through Facebook. You see a video from an advocacy organization on climate change, and you stop to watch. When the video finishes playing, do you care more about climate change–or less?

Right now, it’s nearly impossible to gauge how much such a video shapes a viewer’s opinion. That’s the problem the San Francisco-based startup Swayable is tackling. The company runs randomized control trials on online content, recruiting thousands of people to watch a video, then answer questions about how their opinion changed–or not. Then those who made the videos get a breakdown by demographic of which videos changed the minds of different groups the most. The goal? To influence people’s opinions.

Now, Swayable is gearing up for the midterm elections, where the team is aiming to help predominantly progressive candidates swing voters their way–like it recently did with the Democratic nominee for Florida governor, Andrew Gillum. Swayable partnered with the nonprofit NextGen America to test their pro-Gillum video content just before the primary in August.

The Social Media Problem

Just because you like or share something doesn’t mean you agree with it. Political campaigns that are trying to convince people about important issues like the environment or who to vote for mostly rely on their gut about how to tell a compelling story. But it doesn’t work very well. According to a 2017 study by professors from Stanford and UC Berkeley, campaign advertising doesn’t impact who citizens vote for in general elections.

But data used to influence people could change that. That was the strategy of Cambridge Analytica, the analytics company that the Trump campaign used to target advertising online so as to manipulate people’s psychological tendencies. Swayable is similar to Cambridge Analytica in the sense that it’s helping those with political agendas advertise more effectively, but rather than using tons of data (without explicit permission) to guess what will change people’s minds, Swayable learns about how videos impact people’s opinions by just asking them.

A Progressive Cause

And unlike most other tech companies (and Cambridge Analytica), Swayable does take a stand on what kind of agenda it will help promote. Its co-founder and CEO, James Slezak, formerly led digital strategy at the New York Times, which influenced the startup’s decision to only work with those who are actually telling the truth. “Of course we won’t end up working with Donald Trump, but not because our job is to defeat this political party… but because he’s lying and taking the country in a bad direction,” Slezak says.

Slezak and his cofounder and CTO, Valerie Coffman, met when they were both doing PhDs in physics at Cornell. They launched the company’s first demo in December 2017, working with a public relations firm that gave the startup six videos all aimed at changing the minds of moderate conservatives on climate change. After surveying about 5,000 people using platforms like Mechanical Turk and Facebook on both a “control” video that had nothing to do with climate change and each of the six videos, Swayable’s data was able to break down which video changed minds the most for a range of demographic factors, from political inclination to age, location, and education level.