Facebook reportedly wanted big U.S. banks to hand over your data

Facebook has been trying for a long time to make its Messenger app a hub for commercial activity. Its latest effort? To try and convince banks to offer services inside Messenger, according to a new report. Facebook pursued partnerships with major American banks—including Citigroup, Wells Fargo, J.P. Morgan Chase, and U.S. Bank—that would net it access to “detailed financial information about their customers, including card transactions and checking account balances,” writes The Wall Street Journal .

In effect, these deals would give Messenger the ability to alert customers to fraudulent activity on their accounts or allow them to check their balances. A deeper integration with banks would also give Facebook another way to nudge users to shop on the platform. Per the WSJ‘s reporting, Facebook also asked for additional data, like where customers are spending their money outside of the social network.

While banks are keen to be more innovative and offer customers ways to transact on their phones, in this instance they were too concerned about Facebook’s ability to keep sensitive customer data private. I reached out to Facebook for comment and will update this post if I hear back.

Though audacious, it’s not surprising that Facebook would ask for this data. The company has made its fortune entirely through collecting deep information about its customers’ personal relationships, moods, and preferences, and there have been few roadblocks to doing this. But the company’s failure to get banks on board shows Facebook’s power has limits, and pushing into commerce will not be so easy.