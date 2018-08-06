Who is the mastermind behind QAnon? Twitter has some fun theories

Ever since October 2017, a sprawling internet conspiracy theory supposedly spawned by a disgruntled government employee has been captivating very stable geniuses on the far right. Although QAnon only just had its mainstream debut, during a Trump rally last week —where it was well represented on homemade T-shirts—the theory has been accumulating legions of followers over the past year, everyone from Roseanne Barr to your worst grand-uncle. Although QAnon, which posits that Donald Trump is secretly fighting a global pedophile ring, is almost certainly a prank on its own believers , somebody has to be perpetrating this prank.

I’m interested in finding out who that person is, but I’ve also accepted the reality that the answer will inevitably be disappointing. The unmasked prankster will likely turn out to be Just Some Guy. Instead, I’m more interested in finding out who it would be most hilarious to learn had carried off this stunning prank. This is just the kind of question Twitter was invented to crowdsource.

Who is the most hilarious person QAnon could turn out to be? — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) August 6, 2018

As of this writing, over 2,700 people have provided answers directly to the tweet. Too many more to count have quote-tweeted it with a name at the top. From an anthropological perspective, it’s been fascinating to watch these responses pour in. Seeing so many that are the same shows how our comedy brains have similar wiring which computes jokes the same way.

For instance, how did so many people think to posit a variation of “some 400 pound guy in New Jersey,” Trump’s go-to boogeyman for Russian election interference? That’s why some accusations of joke theft in the comedy world truly are just instances of parallel thinking, great minds performing in tandem. Also, there were a lot of funny responses and at one point Tom Arnold weighed in.

Here are some of the most popular results:

Sacha Baron Cohen (far and away the crowd favorite)

Randy Quaid

Bill Murray

Rosie O’Donnell

Sean Spicer, Stephen Miller, or Anthony Scaramucci

Gallagher

Kathy Griffin

Hillary, Bill, or Chelsea Clinton

Alex Jones

Andy Kaufman

Donald, Melania, Barron, or Tiffany Trump

Louise Mensch

Betty White

Some of the responses are made better by images or .gifs. A lot of people said “Barack Obama,” for instance, but only one person said it like this: