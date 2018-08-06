Apple’s decision to pull InfoWars podcasts could really hurt Alex Jones’s bottom line

In the face of widespread outrage over the conspiracies peddled by InfoWars, Apple has chosen to remove five of the show’s six podcasts available on its iTunes and Podcast apps, which could do some damage to host Alex Jones’s bottom line (he makes about $18 million a year through ads for wellness products and other paraphernalia). Just last week, podcasts produced by InfoWars were also removed by Spotify, and last month some InfoWars videos were taken down by YouTube.
“Apple does not tolerate hate speech, and we have clear guidelines that creators and developers must follow to ensure we provide a safe environment for all of our users,” an Apple spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. “Podcasts that violate these guidelines are removed from our directory, making them no longer searchable or available for download or streaming. We believe in representing a wide range of views, so long as people are respectful to those with differing opinions.”