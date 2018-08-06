Apple’s decision to pull InfoWars podcasts could really hurt Alex Jones’s bottom line

In the face of widespread outrage over the conspiracies peddled by InfoWars, Apple has chosen to remove five of the show’s six podcasts available on its iTunes and Podcast apps, which could do some damage to host Alex Jones’s bottom line (he makes about $18 million a year through ads for wellness products and other paraphernalia). Just last week, podcasts produced by InfoWars were also removed by Spotify, and last month some InfoWars videos were taken down by YouTube.