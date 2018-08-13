How to know when a seemingly great opportunity isn’t right for you

Your boss announced that the company is promoting you, which comes with an impressive new title and a big jump in salary. You accept without thinking about it, because it would be stupid to turn down a promotion, right?

Not necessarily. On its face, it might seem strange to even think about turning down the chance to move up in an organization. But you shouldn’t assume that what looks like the right decision to someone else is the correct decision for you. Here’s what you should consider when you find yourself questioning whether or not to say yes or no to a seemingly “great” opportunity.

Think about how it relates to your end goal

Whether you’re offered a promotion or a new job, you should ask yourself the following questions, says Stacey Gordon, career strategist and founder & CEO of diversity and inclusion consultancy Rework Work:

What’s the goal?

What’s the end result?

What am I expecting to achieve out of it?

What are the next steps?

Gordon tells Fast Company that it’s important to figure out what your short-term, mid-term, and long-term opportunities would be in this new role. “Sometimes the long-term opportunity is not immediately apparent,” she points out. “Am I going to get access to more resources? Am I going to get access to more influential people in power? Is this going to increase my salary?” At times, a promotion means an increase in workload and not much else. For example, if your goal is to get into a leadership position, but the promotion provides next to no opportunities to show off your managerial chops, you might think twice about taking it on, and instead focus on picking up projects where you can demonstrate your people skills.

Do your research before going for the opportunity

There are instances when a promotion or new job offer comes out of the blue, but in most cases, you would have had to put yourself in the running before you received an offer. Gordon stresses that during this process, you should start to identify warning signs. “By the time you get to the job offer, you should have already uncovered red flags and then extricate yourself from the end.” Some questions worth asking include, “Is this a revolving door position? How long has somebody been in this role? What’s the manager like in this role? What’s the trajectory in the organization and how does your role fit within that? These are questions that are very difficult to get answers to once you have a job offer,” Gordon says.

When it comes to identifying red flags regarding a promotion, Gordon says it’s a bad sign when you’re being “shoehorned into that role because they can’t find [anybody] else to fill it.” In that situation, Gordon says, you might find that not only will you have to do that new role, you might end up still doing your current work on top of it.