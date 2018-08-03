Blue Diamond is recalling vanilla almond milk because it might actually contain milk

Vegans, we have a problem. Almond grower Blue Diamond is recalling 145,254 half-gallon cartons of its Vanilla Almond Breeze drink because there could be dairy milk in it.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the company says in its notice. Cartons of the affected beverage have a use-by date of September 8, 2018, and were shipped to Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. Anyone who thinks they purchased tainted Almond Breeze can return it at the store where they bought it and receive a full refund.

The company has not said how dairy milk made its way into the almond supply.