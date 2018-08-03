Boise goat watch! Idaho streets were covered in goats and no one knew why

This morning, Twitter users were granted a rare reprieve from the daily headlines. Instead of another gut-wrenching story about some political catastrophe, Idaho local news reporter Joe Parris sent a tweet about a goat invasion.

It seems nearly 100 goats are mobbing the streets of Boise, “eating everything in sight.” Parris’s tweet is catching people’s attention, too–it currently has over 5,000 retweets and nearly 10,000 likes.

#Breaking – About 100 goats are on the loose right now in a #Boise neighborhood. They are going house to house eating everything in sight. Nobody has a clue where they came from…updates to follow pic.twitter.com/K0ghUwQEfk — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018

What, exactly is going on here? It remains unclear. Did the dozens of goats escape from an enclosure? Is it some city plan to naturally cut the lawns? (This isn’t that farfetched; Brooklyn’s Prospect Park has invited herds of goats to help keep its invasive weeds at bay.)

Whatever the answer is, the goats are in Boise and they are running and eating. Videos posted show neighbors unsure of what to do.

Here is a live look at #Boise Goat-a-Paloza 2018 pic.twitter.com/RTZR6bWsRP — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018

At least these goats don’t seem as fast as the infamous llamas of 2015. However, there are many more than two in this case. We’ll see if these goats catch the attention of as many people. Stay tuned for updates.

Update: Sadly, it looks like the goat fun is ending. According to KTVB, the goats had been hanging out nearby, and somehow escaped from their enclosure.

Parris has now tweeted that the animals have been “cornered and loaded back onto a truck owned by ‘We Rent Goats’.” They’re going back to where they come from.