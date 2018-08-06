Ancient art is inspiring new kinds of electronics

After a few decades of electronics developing at a dizzying pace–from personal computers and flip phones to wearable devices, smartphones and tablets–there are signs technological breakthroughs are stalling. For instance, your new iPhone really isn’t that much different from the previous one. And laptop computers pretty much all look–and work–alike.

Engineers need new inspirations for innovations. One source, believe it or not, is ancient arts. My work, for example, is inspired by the kirigami, a lesser-known cousin of the folding art of origami. You may even have done kirigami as a child, folding and cutting to make paper snowflakes. Materials inspired by these arts can be used to improve smart clothing, build bendable smartphones and make prosthetics lighter.

Cutting paper

The word kirigami is the English name for the art of paper cutting. Archeologists say kirigami can be traced back before the 17th century in Japan. It is still a popular folk art in Asian countries, where people make kirigami to celebrate the lunar new year, newborn babies, marriage, and other significant events.

Typically, kirigami starts with a folded paper base, which is cut, unfolded, and flattened to make the final art piece. The intricate patterns create beautiful works of art based on math and design principles that can change the mechanical behaviors of the material being cut. For example, a particular pattern can make the paper stronger or more stretchable.

An engineering idea

Just as kirigami practitioners cut and fold paper, engineers can cut and fold materials that in turn can be incorporated into electronic devices.

Recent innovations in energy-efficient electronics have created portable electronic devices, high-performance electronic-ink paper, artificial electronic skin, and smart fabrics. But many of these creations depend, at least in part, on traditionally printed circuit boards, which are typically made of silicon and metals. They’re hard and brittle–not a good match for the human body. People need clothes and paper and items that can handle bends and curves.