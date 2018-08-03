Brand WTF of the Week: EA Sports cuts Kaepernick out of Madden 19

This week EA Sports celebrated the initial release of Madden 19, the latest edition of its long-running NFL video game franchise. The brand marked the occasion with a fun, celebrity-filled ad . Culture, however, has a way of finding its own narrative.

Not long after its release, fans noticed that a song on the soundtrack had Colin Kaepernick’s name blanked out as if it was a curse word.

bad enough @Kaepernick7 still not signed, but now they even edit his name out in this year’s @EAMaddenNFL during @BigSean verse, smh pic.twitter.com/3nvkB26z5r — Mr. Changing Lives (@jeanclervil) August 2, 2018

YG’s song “Big Bank” features a verse by Big Sean that says, “Feed me to the wolves, now I lead the pack and sh*t. You boys all cap, I’m more Colin Kaepernick.” In the game, Kaepernick’s name is replaced by a brief silence.

Cue the Twitterstorm. Both YG and Big Sean spoke out, saying neither approved of the alteration.

It’s disappointing and appalling @NFL & @EA took @Kaepernick7’s name out of my verse on Big Bank for Madden 19, like it was a curse word. When he's not a curse, he's a gift! Nobody from my team approved any of this. — Sean Don (@BigSean) August 2, 2018