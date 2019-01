Who: Teka Group, MRN/McCann

Why we care: WARNING: This ad may cause an involuntary build-up of liquid behind your eyelids. Other side effects may include goosebumps, a feeling of something caught in your throat, and an urge to immediately call your dad. It’s a Spanish spot, but needs no translation until the Dad’s final line, “Son, tell your mom that it was delicious.” Appliances!