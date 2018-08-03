Ben Affleck, Matt Damon re-team for McDonald’s Monopoly scam movie

Just last Saturday, The Daily Beast published Jeff Maysh’s piece, “How an Ex-Cop Rigged McDonald’s Monopoly Game and Stole Millions.” It’s an incredible true story about how the titular ex-cop, Jerome Jacobson, collaborated with a network of mobsters, Mormons, psychics, strip-club owners, and drug traffickers to pull off a long-con Ocean’s 11 on the McDonald’s Monopoly game for 12 years and $24 million–until the FBI eventually got involved. Now, according to Deadline Hollywood, Fox won the rights to the story in a bidding war, with the duo behind Good Will Hunting set to shepherd it to screens.

Ben Affleck is attached to direct the film, with Matt Damon in the starring role. Perhaps while the pair is working together again, they’ll rekindle the chemistry that led to them writing the Oscar-winning Good Will Hunting screenplay and nothing else ever again. Writing the McDonald’s movie, however, will be the Deadpool team of Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. Only time will tell whether audiences will be lovin’ it.