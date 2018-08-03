How Facebook’s crackdown on propaganda also helps the propagandists

Two years ago, when two little-known Russian hacking groups with the colorful nicknames of Fancy Bear and Cozy Bear were first linked to the hack of the Democratic National Committee’s servers, some security experts thought they wanted to be exposed. “They wanted experts and policymakers to know that Russia is behind it,” a spokesman for FireEye, the company whose white paper described the role of the two groups, told Defense One.

A similar dynamic might be at play with this week’s dramatic announcement by Facebook that the company had shut down dozens of apparently fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram designed to influence the midterm elections by spreading memes and organizing events in ways that mimicked the tactics used by Russians in the 2016 campaign.

The company said it couldn’t determine who was behind the accounts, though it said the “coordinated inauthentic behavior” was consistent with that of the Internet Research Agency, the notorious Russian troll farm. One known IRA email was also listed as an administrator for one of the inauthentic pages for seven minutes in 2017, Facebook said.

Unlike the 2016 disinformation campaign, which sowed chaos by pitting the American right and left against each other through the creation of pro-gun and anti-immigrant memes for conservatives and Black Lives Matter and pro-gay memes for liberals, these accounts were much more focused on mimicking groups opposed to President Trump. One page called “Resisters” had been organizing a large counter-protest to the far right’s Unite the Right rally planned for this month in Washington, D.C., in which 2,600 users had expressed interest.

In addition to “Resisters,” the four most popular pages tied to “bad actors” were “Aztlan Warriors,” “Black Elevation,” and “Mindful Being,” Facebook said. Together, those pages generated 9,500 “organic posts,” and close to 150 ads, paid for with about $11,000 in U.S. and Canadian currency.

But the shutdown has impacted the lives of many real activists who were also involved in that counter-protest, as well as others who shared or commented on the suspect Facebook pages without apparently knowing that they were suspected of being fake. The removal of the event’s page sparked outrage at Facebook among activists.

“Do we really want an Internet where giant tech companies like Facebook are the arbiters of what is ‘real’ and what is ‘fake’ and can censor whatever they want without oversight or accountability?” said Evan Greer, the deputy director of digital rights group Fight for the Future.