Les Moonves and the conflicted moment of Hollywood’s #MeToo movement

During Thursday’s CBS second-quarter earnings call, CEO and chairman Les Moonves was all peppy confidence, rattling off the No. 1 TV network’s stats: Revenue was up 6%! The company’s OTT platforms, CBS All Access and Showtime OTT, are beating expectations and are now on track to hit 16 million subscribers by 2022! Seventy shows were sold in the last quarter! “As you can see, our strategy is clearly working,” Moonves, a former actor, said ebulliently.

The call was a rather surreal moment given its timing. Just a week ago, Ronan Farrow published an explosive piece in the New Yorker detailing six stories of Moonves using his positions of power over several decades of his entertainment career to sexually harass women and in two cases, threaten to end their careers. Listening to Moonves on the call, none of this turmoil was evident, adding to the sense of conflict that surrounds the Moonves situation, as well as where the #MeToo movement is in Hollywood right now.

In the wake of the Farrow piece, Hollywood is having to reassess one of its most beloved figures. It’s also having to sit by uncomfortably as the CBS board of directors has allowed Moonves to remain in his position atop the leading television network even as it hires two outside legal outfits to investigate the claims, even as other institutions—USC and Moonves’ alma mater Bucknell University—wipe his name from their boards and websites, respectively. On Wednesday, Moonves stepped down from his position on the Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace, headed by Anita Hill.

But the more meta-level conflict, or discomfort, or flat-out frustration, that the Moonves situation has brought to light has to do with the #MeToo trajectory and where it’s landed as of August 2018. The events that gave birth to this movement started with Harvey Weinstein, then went on to bring ignominy to director and producer Brett Ratner, actor Kevin Spacey, and Pixar and Walt Disney Animation creative chief John Lasseter, among others. Most people seem comfortable with these serial abusers being removed from the industry.

But recent weeks have seen MeToo-adjacent events such as Amy Powell, the head of Paramount TV, being summarily canned for allegedly making racist comments during a notes call about a black TV show, and James Gunn, the Galaxy of the Guardians director, being fired by Disney after some offensive Tweets he made years ago resurfaced. These are not sexual harassers, but it is bad behavior, and for the moment, that was close enough for Paramount and Disney.

This one-size-fits-all, fire-aim-ready approach to dealing with claims of offense—whatever the offense may be—has Hollywood deeply uncomfortable. “I only wish there were some middle ground,” one studio executive tells me. “It seems crazy that people’s entire careers are going up in smoke for things that aren’t at the Harvey level.” This person mentioned the Powell case as one that is particularly aggrieving. “Amy Powell is many things,” says this person, using a few unflattering adjectives that are often used to described hard-nosed female executives. “But racist isn’t one of them.”

This whole notion of a “Harvey level” is, of course, part of the problem. The man who has come to define the #MeToo movement is also its biggest outlier. At this point no one else quite fits that profile. Which is what leads to plaintive posts such as the one from CBS Films head Terry Press on her Facebook page last weekend, where she wrote: “I do not believe that it is my place to question the accounts put forth by the women, but I do find myself asking that if we are examining the industry as it existed decades before through the lens of 2018, should we also discuss a path to learning, reconciliation and forgiveness?