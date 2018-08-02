Apple’s next trillion will be a wild ride

Apple became the first trillion-dollar U.S. company , measured by market capitalization, on Thursday. It’s a largely symbolic moment, but one that invites some reflection on what Apple has been in the past and where it might be headed.

The engines—one small, one big—of Apple’s rocket ride to a trillion were the iPod and iPhone. Its other products are important, but those two were money, and each played a distinct role in Apple’s journey. The iPod helped reinvent and reinvigorate the company, while the iPhone would become the epoch-shifting hit that would both anticipate and push forward mobile computing as we know it.

In the mid-1990s, many people wondered if Apple would even survive, hard as that is to imagine today. The company had forced out Steve Jobs, who went off to found NeXT. It was being beaten in the market by lower-price Windows PCs. The CEO at the time, Gil Amelio, bought NeXT and brought Jobs back in 1997, and Jobs began to rebuild the company. He tightened belts and product focus. By 2000, Apple—still focused on Mac desktops and laptops—was a healthier company, but not a thriving one.

And then Apple started to become a consumer electronics company. Jobs asked Tony Fadell to lead a team that would build a stylish, Apple-flavored MP3 player. MP3 players weren’t new, but Jobs and Fadell knew Apple could make one that looked, felt, and sounded better than the others. They were right; the iPod became a hit. Later Jobs asked Fadell to help build the Apple MP3 player into a new phone. This was a defensive move in a way, because phones from the likes of Motorola and Nokia were starting to incorporate music players.

In January 2007–the month the original iPhone was announced–Jobs renamed the company from Apple Computer to Apple Inc., making it official that Apple was more than a computer company.

The iPhone wasn’t an immediate smash. Apple’s stock price climbed from the low teens to the mid-twenties after the announcement (the phone went on sale in June 2007), but fell back down to $11.50 by January 2009.

But that was the start–January 2009. The iPhone began to get traction (it had replaced a Nokia model as the third-most popular smartphone the previous December). The stock price, and the company’s valuation, began to rise. While there were some serious setbacks along the way (some related to investor anxiety over Jobs’s health), Apple’s stock would never come near the sub-$20 range again.