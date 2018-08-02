Apple’s march to $1 trillion—here’s a timeline of how it got here

Today, Apple earned both a company and world record: It hit a market capitalization of $1 trillion, making Apple the first U.S. company to reach this milestone. How long it will stay there remains anyone’s guess. The stock price is still rising today, so we’ll have to wait until the market closes to see if it can sustain this valuation. Nonetheless, this is historic.

Fast Company has long covered Apple with both a skeptical and inquisitive eye. The company’s ups and downs have punctuated the history of the technology space at large. So it’s both insightful and entertaining to look back.

Here’s a surely non-exhaustive list of our coverage of Apple under both Steve Jobs and Tim Cook–from the end of the 1990s up until now. It shows us how Apple has grown over the last two decades, as well as how it became one of the most powerful companies in the world. Enjoy.