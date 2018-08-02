Here’s how to get a McDonald’s MacCoin—which is not on the blockchain

In celebration of the Big Mac’s 50th anniversary today, McDonald’s is giving away its own currency: the MacCoin. Though it has a bitcoin-like air to it (which is likely intentional), the coin is simply a physical token that can be used to purchase the fast-food giant’s iconic burger. It’s essentially a coupon, but a shiny collectible one.

To get a MacCoin, all you have to do is buy a Big Mac today–while the coin’s supply is still available. There are only six million being sent out to the thousands of McDonald’s locations around the world, so you better act fast. Once you get a MacCoin, you can use it to buy another Big Mac at any other location in the world. They have five different designs—each one representing a different decade in the burger’s history. So if you want to collect them all, you best be hungry for at least five Big Macs.

This is, of course, a marketing ploy to gin up excitement about the beloved burger’s birthday. But, hey, it’s nice to write about a new coin that isn’t some blockchain scam that will surge and flail within seconds. Instead, it’s a multi-billion-dollar corporation’s attempt at being culturally relevant.

If you want to get one of these coins, you should do so soon. It’s Thursday and people are probably very hungry for Big Macs.