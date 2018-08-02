Barry Jenkins marks James Baldwin’s birthday with new film trailer

Who: Academy Award-winning Moonlight screenwriter and director Barry Jenkins.

Why we care: James Baldwin was born on August 2 in 1924. To commemorate the revolutionary author’s birthday, director Barry Jenkins surprise-dropped the trailer for his forthcoming film, which is based on one of Baldwin’s novels. If Beale Street Could Talk stars Kiki Layne and Stephan James as Clementine “Tish” Rivers and Alonzo “Fonny” Hunt, young lovers forced apart when Fonny is falsely accused of rape. Things only get more complex when Tish finds out she is pregnant while Fonny is in prison. The new film is Jenkins’ first project since he shocked the world by winning a Best Picture Oscar for Moonlight in 2017 after La La Land was announced as the winner. Hopefully, if Beale Street ends up being the Oscar contender it looks positioned to be, this time the presenters will get it right the first time. Have a look at the trailer below.