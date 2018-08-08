Why this CEO makes everything she does transparent to all employees

Ever wonder what your CEO does all day? Employees at the email collaboration software provider Front can tell you where CEO and cofounder Mathilde Collin is and what’s she’s doing because her calendar is made public.

“It was shared since the beginning and never questioned whether it was a good idea or not,” says Collin. “Everything at Front—within the product and the company—is transparent by default, and everyone’s calendar is public.”

Collin is obsessed with transparency because, earlier in her career, a previous employer was less forthcoming. “They lied to us about how the business was doing,” she recalls. “They wouldn’t share revenue, or they would say we were doing amazing. I was in sales, and I could see we were not adding much money. It was traumatic when I learned the truth, so I did the opposite.”

Transparency increases productivity

While employees can track everything she is doing, Collin says her transparency helps her get more done. Her assistant schedules her calendar from from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Every day is different, and weeks are set up in advance.

“I always know what I’m doing, but there’s always flexibility,” she says. “I’ve been able to tell my assistant, ‘Here is how I want to spend time each week. When I do what doesn’t matter to me.'”

The calendar also includes time to think, read, and deal with email. “You have to make sure you’re not spending your entire week doing things, otherwise you never have freedom to think about spending time on the right things,” says Collin. “The biggest risk is of missed opportunities, so everything is on the calendar.”

At the end of the week, Collin’s assistant sends her a graph of how she spent her time. “If I want to be more efficient in managing time, the first step is knowing how I spend my time,” she says. “This allows me to course correct.”