Tweeting on Facebook just got harder–here are 2 ways you can still do it

Once again the hackers and data miners of the world are ruining everyone’s fun.

Personally, I’ve never been a huge fan of linking your Facebook and Twitter accounts so that tweets appear on Facebook and vice versa. These are two distinct platforms that serve different communication needs, after all. But for whatever reason, some users are into automatic cross-posting, and now that functionality is going away.

According to a post by Twitter Support yesterday, tweets and retweets will no longer automatically post to a connected Facebook account due to a recent Facebook update.

The change shouldn’t come as a complete surprise. Ever since Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal, the company has been tightening up its API in hopes of preventing more misuse of Facebook data. What that means is the days of automatic Facebook/Twitter cross posts are over.

That said, Twitter says there are still ways to share a tweets on Facebook. It just involves more steps. Here’s how to do it:

To share a tweet via direct message:

Click on the message icon from a tweet on your home timeline or from a tweet detail. (A protected tweet can’t be shared this way)

From the popup menu, enter a name of the person you wish to send the message to or choose from the suggested account list

Click the “next” button

You have the option to add a comment to your message

Click “send”

To share a tweet via SMS or email: