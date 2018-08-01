Elon Musk is giving Atari some love with Easter Eggs in Tesla’s software update

Just ahead of Tesla’s second-quarter earnings call, CEO Elon Musk gave customers a heads up that Atari games will be part of the car’s latest software update.

Some of best classic @Atari games coming as Easter eggs in Tesla V9.0 release in about 4 weeks. Thanks @Atari! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 1, 2018

In general, Musk is keen to include more games in the car’s center console.

If you’re into video game development, consider applying to Tesla. We want to make super fun games that integrate the center touch screen, phone & car irl. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 1, 2018

Musk wasn’t specific about which Atari games will be featured. Let’s hope it doesn’t include some of the brand’s worst—that would be “game over” for Tesla.