  • 7:26 pm

Elon Musk is giving Atari some love with Easter Eggs in Tesla’s software update

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

Just ahead of Tesla’s second-quarter earnings call, CEO Elon Musk gave customers a heads up that Atari games will be part of the car’s latest software update.

In general, Musk is keen to include more games in the car’s center console.

Musk wasn’t specific about which Atari games will be featured. Let’s hope it doesn’t include some of the brand’s worst—that would be “game over” for Tesla.

