Revolution is a long game, Ocasio-Cortez tells San Francisco

Though an epicenter of displacement in San Francisco, the Mission District grips tenaciously to some of its old character and charm on the grand old boulevard of Mission Street. Dollar stores, discount clothing shops, and affordable tacquerias still occupy many storefronts, while Spanish chatter fills the sidewalks.

The pavement is especially packed and diverse on Tuesday night as a dense crowd wraps around the corner of Mission and 23rd streets. Graying activists in crunchy casual wear mingle with the grunge-meets-hipster look of the young San Francisco left, and the crowd is racially and ethnically mixed. A couple of activists are holding up Palestinian flags.

They are waiting to enter Gray Area, an arts and technology center founded by self-described “queer Mexican woman” Josette Melchor. It’s been housed in a converted 1940s movie theater since 2014, just as the tsunami of gentrification was sweeping in. The evening’s event is hosted by San Francisco’s Democratic Socialists, Latino Democratic Club, Berniecrats, and the Harvey Milk LGBTQ Democratic Club.

It’s a ground-zero constituency for the evening’s star speaker, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who blew past most expectations to win the Democratic primary for her New York City House congressional district in late June. Her victory is a near guarantee that next year she will become the youngest woman (by then at age 29) to enter Congress.

With her own rapid ascent, Ocasio-Cortez preaches urgency when it comes to taking action on the important issues. “When they told me that I had to wait my turn–nah,” she says of the Democratic Party establishment. “Because we have been waiting all of American history for justice, and we’re not going to wait anymore,” she says, for action on climate change, “voting rights,” and better education. “If it’s possible now, we are morally obliged to do it now,” she says, over whooping sounds and heavy applause.

Though she was in the heart of the tech sector—riven by controversies over its lack of gender and racial diversity, a business model that thrives on collecting personal data on its users, and an agnostic attitude when it comes to selling its products to companies and governments around the world—Ocasio-Cortez didn’t mention any of those issues, choosing to focus on the big picture.

