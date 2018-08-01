Apple killed Q3 earnings: 6 top analysts explain what that really means

When Apple reported earnings for its April-through-June quarter yesterday, results seemed mixed. While sales growth was flat for the iPhone, Apple’s growing services business—which includes Apple Music, iCloud, and the App Store—brought in a surprising $9.5 billion, which fueled a record quarter.

What does all this mean? My favorite Apple analysts explain the stories told in the numbers:

“Services continue to a powerful earnings engine for Apple and keeps growing,” said Creative Strategies principal analyst Tim Bajarin in an email to Fast Company. “ASPs (average selling prices) have risen on iPhones and even though growth was not spectacular, the profits from iPhones kept rising.”

“Apple is well positioned to grow even further in the next two quarters, and with new iPhones coming this fall, they should continue to have record sales and earnings well through the end of the year,” Bajarin said.

“The growth in both high-end iPhones and the services business highlights the ongoing strength of the Apple brand and its ability to deliver across multiple segments even in a somewhat challenging market,” said Technalysis principal analyst Bob O’Donnell in a Tuesday email to Fast Company. “The numbers also demonstrate that predictions about the overall tech market being oversaturated may have been premature.”

“Once again, Apple silenced its critics by blowing away revenue numbers led by upgrades to the high-priced iPhone X, said Patrick Moorhead, principal analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, in a note to Fast Company Tuesday. “Other” products, even though the company doesn’t break out details, were up big as well, a very positive sign for Watch, HomePod or Apple TV.”

On the bad news in the earnings announcement, Moorhead said: “Year over year, iPads and Macs were down, which is a bit troubling, but not completely unexpected.”