The multibillion-dollar war over chocolate design

Picture your favorite chocolate treat. The brand, the packaging–and sometimes the shape of it–will no doubt come to mind. This is the idea behind trademarks: that consumers can easily identify products or services they want to buy from a company they recognize. If a brand can demonstrate this recognition, it is known as being “ sufficiently distinctive ” in the market.

Trademarks not only protect consumers with quality and consistency, they also provide a significant business advantage. Other companies can’t use these marks because that would confuse customers and possibly cause reputational or financial damage to the original brand.

Due to the potentially indefinite duration of protection, trademarks can confer significant brand value, so many popular brands have become involved in lengthy court cases when competitors challenge a mark’s validity. As the EU is a global leader in world chocolate production–and consumption–this is no trifling matter for confectionery companies.

The KitKat crisis

In July 2018 the more than decade-long legal battle to protect the “four-fingered” shape of Nestlé’s KitKat bar concluded with KitKat losing its appeal against Kvikk Lunsj (owned by Cadbury, now Mondelez) a Norwegian four-fingered chocolate biscuit. KitKat’s EU shape trademark is annulled, meaning the Kit Kat shape is no longer a valid trademark across the EU. It is now only valid in member states where Nestlé has made a successful application as a national trademark.

Some may be surprised to learn that chocolate is a highly litigious subject. A case for Lindt’s gold-foiled chocolate bunnies failed on distinctiveness, and Poundland’s “copycat” Toblerone bar, Twin Peaks, was settled out of court.

Outside of chocolate, litigation has also arisen from less digestible shapes such as London black cabs and LEGO blocks, in both cases where trademarks on shape were unsuccessfully defended.

Dispute over shapes is complex in trademark law. It can be a more straightforward prospect to protect a word as a trademark–and the KitKat name itself is. Marks like KitKat are inherently distinctive, meaning they’re made up, so only have meaning in relation to that brand. But in the case of shapes, distinctiveness may need to be acquired through commercial use and the average consumer associating the shape with the brand. So with the KitKat shape, the court considered whether the use was proved to acquire distinctiveness.