Anthony Bourdain’s “Parts Unknown” will have a final season

Who: The late, much-adored Anthony Bourdain and his production company, Zero Point Zero.

Why we care: The world was stunned and saddened when chef/author/TV host/humanitarian Anthony Bourdain took his own life this past June. Everyone who misses him, however, will have a chance to spend a little more time with Bourdain soon. CNN has just announced the network will air a final season of the chef’s travel show, Parts Unknown, later this year.

According to the L.A. Times, the truncated seven-episode season, the show’s 12th overall, will contain the final episode completed before Bourdain’s death—exploring Kenya with comedian W. Kamau Bell—while the rest of the episodes will include visits to various locations completed by the directors who filmed them, featuring audio of Bourdain gathered while shooting on location. The two final episodes will abandon the travel show mode and serve as tributes to the deceased chef and TV star, showcasing his impact.

CNN executive vice president of talent and content, Amy Entelis, said of the new episodes to the L.A. Times, “They will have the full presence of Tony because you’ll see him, you’ll hear him, you’ll watch him. That layer of his narration will be missing, but it will be replaced by other voices of people who are in the episodes.”

As of yet, the final season of Parts Unknown has no official airdate, but it’s expected sometime this fall.