Trump rally-goers screaming at a CNN reporter will ruin your morning

“Fuck you!”

“You suck!”

*double-bird style middle finger flip-off*

Apparently, these are the kinds of things one hears (and sees) when Donald Trump has labeled you the “enemy of the people,” and you are deep in the heart of Trump country.

At one of the president’s rallies on Tuesday night (you know how presidents traditionally take time to hold rallies for no reason), CNN reporter Jim Acosta incurred the wrath of some fired-up attendees. He filmed dozens of them confronting him at the gates of the media pen, screaming chants and slurs and holding up signs touting the gospel of fringe conspiracy-spinner Qanon. Once Acosta tweeted the footage below, it quickly went viral.