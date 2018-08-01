An Aeromexico plane carrying 103 people crashed in Mexico. No one died.

Shortly after takeoff yesterday, a passenger plane in northern Mexico was brought down by a strong gust of wind and engulfed by flames, but miraculously there were no fatalities reported among the 99 passengers (including nine children and two infants) and four crew members, CNN reports .

Corporaciones de emergencia y seguridad se encuentran en el km17 de la autopista Durango – Torreón atendiendo accidente de la aeronave, cede el paso a los vehículos de emergencia ???? pic.twitter.com/XR75WuMlai — PROTECCIÓN CIVIL DGO (@CEPCDurango) July 31, 2018

Aeromexico Flight 2431 was scheduled to travel to Mexico City from Durango, in northwest Mexico, but the craft did not make it very far. It underwent a rapid descent just moments after takeoff, skidding into a field just beyond the runway. Passengers escaped using the evacuation slides before flames engulfed the aircraft.

There were numerous injuries–including 49 people hospitalized and at least one girl who suffered burns–but no deaths, according to local officials. According to ABC, two passengers were injured critically.

Aeromexico confirmed the incident on Twitter and posted a phone number where family members can get more information.