Facebook plane reaction: Sorry, it’s not an actual feature

Some eagle-eyed smartphone users noticed a curious change on Facebook today. When you clicked to comment on a Facebook post, a new reaction option appeared—shaped like an airplane!

The option was only available on the Facebook app for Android phones, users reported, and some said it only worked when you updated the app and cleared out your cache. (Some YouTube users even posted tutorials.) The cute airplane emoji has fueled tons of wild speculation. Many assumed it was a new feature that Facebook was either testing out or getting ready to launch.

Alas, that was not the case: “This was created as part of an employee hackathon and wasn’t cleared for takeoff,” a Facebook spokesperson said when reached for comment. “Our apologies.”

A hackathon? Hmmm. Things never get boring at 1 Hacker Way, do they?

It’s unclear how quickly the feature/glitch/whatever will remain active, so if you have the option to plane react, enjoy it while it lasts.