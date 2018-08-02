How to succeed: Have a sense of purpose and don’t be an “asshole”

That was one of the chief takeaways on Monday as three business leaders spoke at Game On: Winning in Sports, Technology, and Business in San Jose.

Though the panel wasn’t strictly about sports, there was definitely something to be learned from the lessons of athletes like tennis superstar Serena Williams. Audiences “want to know that somebody gives a shit out there, and that they care,” said Jill Smoller, a partner at William Morris Endeavor, and Williams’s agent. “They want to know that you’re bleeding out on the court.”

Fred Kofman, a business consultant and author, doubled down on Smoller’s sentiment, noting that for entrepreneurs, talent is important, but it’s secondary to having a clear purpose–something that can give them strength even as they confront adversity. “Without a reason to get through . . . failure,” Kofman said, “a reason that is bigger than ‘I just want to succeed.’ You [gain] resilience based on higher purpose.”

Kofman, Smoller, and Forerunner Ventures founder and managing partner Kirsten Green shared their insights from decades in the trenches of business and entrepreneurship. They kept coming back to the concept of purpose as a key ingredient to overcoming the kind of adversity that foils less-focused people.

As Green put it, anyone starting a business generally faces crazy headwinds, and she argued that there are always going to be more odds against you than in your favor. In order to overcome those odds, you need to have passion, purpose, and conviction, and if you do, you can tap into them when things get tough. She said she can always count on two elements when looking at the trajectory of a new business: Things aren’t going to turn out the way they planned, and the going will be difficult. The question she asks when considering whether to go into business with someone is, “Do I want to be in the boat with this person when it gets hard?”

For Kofman, the key is being ready to make moves, even when things do go haywire, as they always will. He said he bases his personal life philosophy and his business coaching on the principle of what he calls conditional responsibility. That is, he says, “No matter what happens, life is playing chess with you, and it’s your move. You have to respond. Even not playing is a response. You can deny that and pretend you’re a victim, [but] 99% of what is happening is out of your control” and the best thing you can do is act purposefully on the 1% you can control.