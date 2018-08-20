Career pioneers

When Aureta Thomollari (@Aureta) and Jordan “Watts” Watson (@love.watts) first met at a friend’s L.A. party in 2014, they discovered a shared passion for art, fashion, and Instagram. The two decided to collaborate, creating several new Instagram accounts with a combined following that now exceeds 3 million, fueling Watson’s business as an art curator and Thomollari’s as a global luxury brand consultant. “A big turning point was when Rihanna followed [us],” Watson says. “I had the tastemakers coming to me for my taste. That’s when I was like, Okay, it’s time to take this seriously.”

Autonomous Vehicle Engineer

Mandi Damman, Detroit

Fifteen years ago, Mandi Damman began her career at General Motors through GM’s undergraduate co-op program. She joined the company full time in 2007 and earned a master’s in automotive engineering while rotating through various groups, including structural vibration, vehicle dynamics, and chassis and steering, before moving over to the autonomous vehicles team two years ago. “I didn’t know what I was getting myself into but felt that I had the aptitude, and I wasn’t scared to figure it out as we went.” After less than a year, Damman was promoted to chief engineer of autonomous vehicles.

Amazon Marketplace Seller

Sebastian Cwik, Fairfield, New Jersey

Sebastian Cwik was a single dad working as a waiter when he used his $4,000 in life savings to buy several crates of retail products (mostly snack foods and detergents) he could mark up and sell online for a profit. “I was working out of my house, and my friends would watch me hauling all these boxes of merchandise I’d had delivered into my basement. They were saying, ‘What are you doing?’ and laughing at me,” recalls Cwik, cofounder of Common Cents Distributors, which now ships three tractor trailers full of goods each week to Amazon fulfillment centers from a 20,000-square-foot facility 25 miles west of Manhattan. “They’re not laughing anymore.”

Meal-kit chef

Jason Triail, Orange County, California