Inside Zunum Aero’s hybrid-electric plane

Hopping a flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles can be an expensive journey through crowded airports. Aviation startup Zunum Aero, backed by Boeing and JetBlue, hopes to make regional travel more accessible with a hybrid-electric aircraft that could take advantage of underutilized hubs—and pass fuel savings on to fliers. Buoyed by an order of 100 planes from private jet company JetSuite, Zunum plans to have its planes in the air by 2022. Here’s how they’ll work.