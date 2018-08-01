Tim Cook just underscored Trump’s misunderstanding of world trade

In theory, Apple’s hardware products, most of which are assembled in China, are vulnerable to the effects of a serious trade war between the U.S. and China. China could impose tariffs on virtually any piece of Apple gear, including the iPhone, which accounts for the majority of the company’s revenue.

On July 6, the Trump administration imposed the first duties on $34 billion of Chinese goods. The Chinese government accused the U.S. of starting “the largest trade war in economic history to date” and violating World Trade Organization rules. It also vowed to retaliate. “If I was Starbucks or Apple, I would be scared right now,” China Market Research Group managing director Shaun Rein told the Washington Post. Trump earlier imposed tariffs on Chinese-made solar panels, aluminum, and steel.

So it’s no surprise that Apple CEO Tim Cook was asked to comment on the matter during the company’s earnings call with analysts on Tuesday.

One analyst asked if the tariffs the Trump administration have imposed on China so far have hurt iPhone sales.

Cook said the answer to that is clear from his company’s June-quarter results: “We’ve had double-digit growth in greater China in everything from services to iPad to iPhone; the Watch did really well.” Apple’s revenue from the Chinese market grew 19% over the year-ago quarter.

Cook said Apple has been communicating with the Trump administration about trade and tariffs for months. Cook and Apple don’t deny that there may be problems in the U.S. trade relationship with China, but their message is that tariffs won’t help fix things.

“Our view on tariffs is that they show up as a tax on the consumer and in the end result in lower economic growth, something that sometimes can bring about a risk of unintended consequences,” Cook said.