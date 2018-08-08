How these women raised $42K in a day for an Ida B. Wells monument

In March this year, the New York Times finally published an obituary for the investigative journalist and civil rights activist Ida B. Wells-Barnett. It came 87 years after her passing. “Wells is considered by historians to have been the most famous black woman in the United States during her lifetime,” the obituary read. On her birthday, July 16, donations poured in for a physical remembrance–one that will, at last, fittingly commemorate Wells-Barnett in Chicago, where she lived for more than 35 years.

“I think it was $42,000 in one day,” says Michelle Duster, Wells-Barnett’s great-granddaughter and a professor at Columbia College in Chicago. “And since then, I’ve been getting messages from people asking if it’s too late to donate.” With that cash infusion, Duster and other organizers have raised nearly $300,000–which means the monument is fully funded.

I’m so thrilled that my great-grandmother’s legacy will be commemorated by having her own street in downtown Chicago. First Black woman to do so. Goodbye Congress Parkway, hello Ida B. Wells Drive! #IdasTime #IdaBWells pic.twitter.com/Hzc8z2sKz0 — MLDwrites (@MichelleDuster) July 25, 2018

The former building that held her name

For Duster, this project is years in the making. When the government took over the the Chicago Housing Authority and started razing a Bronzeville housing project named for Wells-Barnett, people in the community formed a committee to find a way to memorialize her. In 2008, Duster separately made a similar request to then-mayor Richard M. Daley, after which she and her father were asked to join the committee. “I just didn’t want her legacy to fade from memory,” Duster says.

It took a few years to decide on a monument and recruit Chicago-based sculptor Richard Hunt for the project, so fundraising only began in 2011. But more than half the money raised for the monument–$170,000 of $270,000–was the result of a big fundraising push just over the last four months. One reason for the slower timeline, according to Duster, was that they wanted to ensure the fundraising process was inclusive of people in the community who felt personally invested in the monument.

In the groove! Riding the wave. A post shared by Richard Hunt (@richardhuntstudio) on Jul 14, 2018 at 6:07pm PDT

“I think this project is a little unusual, compared to some other public pieces, because you’re dealing with a sense of loss of a community,” Duster says. “There are a lot of emotions involved in losing your home and having what some people might view as outsiders coming in to recreate something that [they] may feel like they’re left out of. So there was a really strong effort to include former residents of the Ida B. Wells Homes and the community at large.” That meant, for example, hosting fundraisers with affordable ticket prices. Duster says there were also setbacks along the way–grants that didn’t pan out and her own father’s passing–that prolonged the process.