Nintendo reports 88% hike in profits on strong sales of Switch

Nintendo has sold almost 20 million Switch consoles, including 1.88 million of them in the second quarter, boosting the company’s operating profit to 30.5 billion JPY ($275 million), according to its latest earnings report today That’s an 88% increase over the same period last year, with revenue growing 9% to 168 billion JPY ($1.5 billion).

By the end of June, the legendary video game maker had sold 19.67 million Switch consoles (not counting July sales) in total, with sales of Switch games skyrocketing from 8.1 million in the second quarter last year to 17.96 million in this year’s second quarter. Nintendo also reported selling 1.26 million of the NES Classic Edition since its relaunch in June, as well as 1.39 million Labo kits for the Switch.

And it’s expecting a strong third quarter–with new titles including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and two Pokémon games and the launch of its Nintendo Switch online service in September.