A wiser Monica Seles tells her younger self to chill–It’s just tennis, not life

When Monica Seles was the top-ranked tennis player in the world in the early 1990s, perhaps the best ever to play the sport, she looked at victory as something of an existential requirement. If she lost a match–which she didn’t do very often–she saw it as a disaster.

Now, at 44, and years removed from her career as a player, she says if she had a chance to talk to her 16-year-old self, she’d caution a little more perspective on what the game really was.

“As a tennis player, you’re known for your last result,” Seles said during a talk at Game On: Winning in Sports, Technology, and Business in San Jose on Monday. “Serena [Williams], if she doesn’t win a Grand Slam, it’s like she failed. But it’s not been a year since she gave birth. In my case, it was, Oh, I didn’t win that tournament. I’d lost one or two matches a year, and that in my brain was a catastrophe. Looking back, it was [just] a tennis match… It shouldn’t have been so black and white. That would be the best advice I’d give myself.”

Seles’s career, of course, was derailed when, as the unquestioned number one in the world, the winner of nine Grand Slam tournaments, she was attacked in 1993 by a deranged fan of her chief rival, Steffi Graf. Although Seles returned to the sport after a long period of physical and mental rehabilitation, she was never the same. “We got cheated,” former number one Martina Navratilova said in 2013 of Seles’s fate. “Monica got cheated, everyone got cheated.”

Speaking Monday in San Jose, Seles recalled the attack and its impact on her. She remembered that it changed who she felt she was as a person, forcing her to look at things in an entirely new way. Unlike trying to recover from a typical athletic injury, which usually has plenty of precedent–and numerous peers with whom to consult about how to do it–Seles had no one to turn to. That was particularly true because on the women’s pro tour in those days, the top players rarely socialized because they were too competitive with each other. “You didn’t want to get close,” Seles says. “You didn’t develop friendships on tour. You didn’t want to get them that edge” on you.

So, only 19 when she was attacked, she suddenly found herself having to confront both physical and emotional scars. “I was on top of the world,” she says, “and the next moment I’m in the hospital.”

Nobody had ever taken so much time off during the prime of their career, she argues. She did eventually return to tennis, but she would never recapture her place atop the sport. She says there were numerous reasons for that, including that she was forced to stop practicing for hours a day because her body simply wouldn’t allow it. Plus, her attacker escaped justice. As a result, she coped with those scars in part with what she calls emotional eating