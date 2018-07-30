Designer Milton Glaser nailed the logo for Trump’s ‘Space Force’

At a meeting of the National Space Council in June, PResident Trump said he would direct the Pentagon and Department of Defense to create a sixth branch of the U.S. military—a so-called Space Force—which will focus on dominating the great beyond. The people at Bloomberg Businessweek asked eight prominent designers to create logos for it.

The results are a set of logos that were far too good for the product they are (jokingly) meant to represent. The best one, however, came from renowned 89-year-old designer Milton Glaser.

Here’s what Bloomberg’s Shawn Hasto and Alexander Shoukas wrote about Glaser’s logo: