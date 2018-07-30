Designer Milton Glaser nailed the logo for Trump’s ‘Space Force’

At a meeting of the National Space Council in June, PResident Trump said he would direct the Pentagon and Department of Defense to create a sixth branch of the U.S. military—a so-called Space Force—which will focus on dominating the great beyond. The people at Bloomberg Businessweek asked eight prominent designers to create logos for it.
The results are a set of logos that were far too good for the product they are (jokingly) meant to represent. The best one, however, came from renowned 89-year-old designer Milton Glaser.
Here’s what Bloomberg’s Shawn Hasto and Alexander Shoukas wrote about Glaser’s logo:
“The image represents the relentless intrusion of our president in every aspect of our lives and future. The image can be read as his next conquest or simply that there is very little inside that skull.”