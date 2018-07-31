Chipotle is giving away free guacamole today–here’s how to get it

Arguably the best Chipotle offering is free today. To celebrate National Avocado Day, which is certainly not a real holiday, Chipotle is letting people get free guacamole with their orders. But because we live in a soul-sucking capitalist society, this isn’t a situation where you can just walk in and say, “Hey! I want the free guac!”

No, instead you have to perform digital labor to receive this supposed bonus. Before going to the Chipotle location, people will have to download the restaurant’s app (or use its website) and order their chosen meal. They can then add guacamole as an add-on, a side, or as an order of chips and guac. Lastly, before checkout, they can type in the coupon code “AVOCADO” to get the green dip comped.

This is all to say that if you order Chipotle online and add guac, you get it free if you use the correct coupon code.

Given that Chipotle’s guacamole is actually pretty good, this is a freebie that may be worth it. It could lead to that rare Chipotle order that is both satisfying and less than $10–a real unicorn. So, if you feel like enjoying the wet, visceral, gloppity gloop sound of a fork combing through a pile of beans, rice, filling, and guac, today would be a good day to order some Chipotle.