Netflix vows more faith-based and family-friendly TV, but it will have competition

Netflix hasn’t been especially known for feel-good, faith-based, or family-friendly original TV, but that could change in the future.

Cindy Holland, Netflix’s vice president of original series, told reporters at a TV industry conference on Sunday that the streaming giant is “focused on really building out a robust slate of family-friendly programming,” Fox News reports. Holland didn’t get into specifics, but noted that the audience for those kinds of shows “represents a significant percentage of the population not only here in the U.S., but around the world.”

Netflix could soon have some competition in this area. Walmart is rumored to be exploring its own subscription streaming service, targeted at customers in middle America who might feel underserved by current offerings, and the Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend that former Epix CEO Mark Greenberg is advising Walmart on the service. Disney, meanwhile, plans to launch its own branded streaming service next year. The Disney streaming service will be the more family-friendly part of a three-pronged direct-to-consumer strategy that also includes Hulu and ESPN+.

Even without those heavyweights, it makes sense for Netflix to broaden its appeal over time–provided it can keep spending enough to do so. The company plans to spend $8 billion on content this year alone.