CEOs: You’re incredibly powerful–use that power for good

In a recent memo to its 6,000 global employees, WeWork co-founder Miguel McKelvey announced that employees will no longer be able to expense meals that include meat , nor will the company purchase red meat, poultry, or pork for WeWork events.

This March it was revealed that the Parkland school shooter bought his weapon at Dick’s Sporting Goods. Dick’s CEO Edward Stack, a gun-owner himself, decided to remove all assault-style rifles off the shelves forever, and to stop selling guns of any kind to people younger than 21, even though the decision was “not going to be positive from a traffic standpoint and a sales standpoint.”

What does vegetarianism have to do with co-working and why would a CEO do something that would (and, in fact, did) negatively affect the bottom line?

Big business drives so much more than our economy: it shapes our culture and society. And more and more CEOs are acting like the important thought leaders they should be, taking responsibility above and beyond pleasing their investors and boards. Or, put another way, they are finally answering to their real stakeholders–which, in a global economy, is all of us.

As WeWork’s McKelvey writes, “New research indicates that avoiding meat is one of the biggest things an individual can do to reduce their personal environmental impact . . . even more than switching to a hybrid car.”

It may not seem like saving the planet is the responsibility of a CEO of a co-working company, but the reason becomes clear when we see their stated mission: “To create a world where people work to make a life, not just a living.” WeWork believes, correctly of course, that in order to have that life, we need also a planet, and so their mission includes saving ours.

Likewise, we might wonder what business the CEO of Dick’s has making a public statement like this, “When we take a look at what those kids and the parents and the heroes in the school, what they did, our view was if the kids can be brave enough to organize like this, we can be brave enough to take these out of here.” But when we take to heart Dick’s mission, which includes “mak[ing] a lasting impact on communities through sport,” it makes good sense.