How to make the biggest impact with your charitable giving

If it feels like you’re being inundated with requests for charitable donations, it’s not your imagination. Suddenly we’re not just being asked to give through direct mail and phone solicitations; our friends and colleagues are making direct appeals for donations on social media, too.

There used to be a maximum of 2 million nonprofits that were asking for donations, says Larry Lieberman, chief operating officer for Charity Navigator, a nonprofit that evaluates the performance, efficiency, and effectiveness of charitable organizations. Today, anyone who uses social media can also ask for money on behalf these organizations—and many people do, he says.

Related: How to help separated families: 5 things you can do that take less than 5 minutes

Add to that a heightened sense of activism, with many Americans giving to organizations that are threatened by policies being proposed or enacted by President Donald Trump, and suddenly we’re facing more requests for giving, more often and on new platforms, Lieberman says. “Organizations called out by the president received the big increases in donations in the first 90 days after Trump’s inauguration,” he says.

That giving hasn’t slowed down. Individuals gave U.S. charities an estimated $286.65 billion in 2017, an increase of 5.2%, according to Giving USA.

At a time when every cause seems like a worthy cause, it’s essential to have strategy for giving that is proactive rather than reactive. Here are six ways to ensure your charitable giving has the most impact.

Treat philanthropy like an investment

Before giving money to an organization, research your options, much like you would vet a financial investment. There are many ways to find out what impact the organization is having, Lieberman says. You can search the news to find out what people are saying about the organization’s work, and if the organization is local, you can call and ask if you can stop by, tour the facility and see them in action. There are also several organizations, in addition to Charity Navigator, which evaluate the effectiveness of charitable organizations, including GiveWell and Impact Matters.