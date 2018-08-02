What to do when you feel like you don’t fit in at work

These days, having the right skill set isn’t enough to succeed in a job. Hiring managers are looking for employees who not only have the right credentials, but also who have the right culture fit. “Fit is important, especially when it relates to whether there is alignment between a company’s and employee’s values and beliefs,” says Stella Odogwu, founder of Intelle Coaching Solutions. How well you “fit in” is especially important if the company culture is built around teamwork and collaboration. But even if you pass HR’s culture test, what do you do when you land the job and still feel like an outsider in your team?

Awkwardly sitting alone at lunch and feeling like the odd person out at team meetings and events can seem juvenile and may take you back to your high school days, but not fitting in is a real issue that can impact your ability to succeed in your job. Try these strategies to adjust your fit in the workplace.

Is there really a problem?

Consider whether your feelings have more to do with how you perceive yourself than how others perceive you. Ask yourself if you need to adjust your own self-esteem, or if you are truly experiencing a problem of not being the right fit for the team. “Often we already have fears, doubts, and insecurities, and we tend to only focus on the evidence that supports what we already believe,” says Odogwu. If you already believe no one likes you, it’s easier to focus on occurrences that support that theory and ignore evidence of the contrary.

Examine the evidence objectively, and remember, you don’t need to be the most popular person at the office to be able to fit in, but if you are truly struggling with a lack of respect and connection and it’s affecting your ability to do your job, then you will need to take steps to fit in.

Seek one-on-one connections

Fitting in at the workplace is more about your ability to build strong, meaningful relationships than whether everyone laughs at your jokes and asks you out for happy hour. But trying to build those relationships in a large group setting can be challenging. If you’re struggling to connect with your coworkers, Odogwu recommends the one-on-one approach. Find a coworker that you have some common ground or shared interests with.

Perhaps you have kids around the same age, or you’re both really into football. It could even be a work-related interest that you have in common. Ask to join them at lunchtime or invite them out for a coffee after work hours. Once you’ve built some rapport with one individual, try connecting with someone else on your team.