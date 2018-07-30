CBS needs to fix a lot about itself, whatever happens to Moonves

In the wake of the bombshell New Yorker piece chronicling the workplace sexual harassment carried out by CBS chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves over the course of more than two decades, the big question in media and Wall Street circles is: Now what?

The allegations in the piece are not Harvey Weinstein-level bad, but they are still very, very bad. Six women provided vivid accounts of Moonves sexually harassing them, in many cases through forced physical touching during business meetings. Two women said that Moonves threatened to derail their careers when they rejected him.

So what happens next? The next logistical steps are clear enough: This week, the CBS Board is expected to hire a law firm to conduct an investigation of the claims, examining not just Moonves’s behavior, but the overall culture at CBS, which the New Yorker piece depicts as one that knowingly tolerates rampant sexual harassment, not just in the executive suite.

CBS: "Board of Directors is in the process of selecting outside counsel to conduct an independent investigation. No other action was taken on this matter at today’s board meeting." pic.twitter.com/jg41wZnwAA — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) July 30, 2018

Theoretically, Moonves could survive the investigation—some CBS staffers have already tweeted their support of him—and CBS could remain the No. 1 TV network, where he’s had a stellar track record (TV ratings-wise) for 25 years. But given how strongly the #MeToo movement had taken hold of Hollywood, and how vivid and concrete the claims against Moonves are, it’s hard to imagine a rosy scenario awaiting him.

So, scenario two is that he’s removed from his position, clearing the way for National Amusements president Shari Redstone to finally re-merge CBS and Viacom (both of which National Amusements owns), as she’s been trying to do for months now–but has been stymied in large part by Moonves. CBS filed a class action lawsuit against National Amusements last May in an attempt to weaken its control over CBS, and the two have been locked in an ugly court battle ever since.

If Moonves is indeed pushed aside and the merger goes through, in many ways, CBS’s battle is just beginning. Under Moonves’s leadership, CBS has done an admirable job of having it both ways—milking the old network system by cranking out hit TV shows while also making forays into the digital future with CBS All Access, which launched in 2014. But with rivals like Disney taking company-wide, realignment-level steps toward things like streaming, and investing billions—as opposed to CBS’s and Viacom’s millions—into those efforts, CBS still has to prove how it’s planning to compete not just with Disney (which also just happened to swallow 21st Century Fox) but new media competitors like Netflix and Apple.