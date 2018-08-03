This woman is putting Hollywood’s money where its mouth is

Meher Tatna isn’t a household name. In fact, the only time the current president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) made recent headlines since she took the role last year was for wearing red to the last Golden Globes when all the female attendees wore black in solidarity for the Time’s Up movement. As a native of India, she adhered to the cultural norm of wearing red to celebrations.

The annual awards ceremony, which is put on by the HFPA, has drawn criticism from actors, journalists, and others that the Globes aren’t relevant, are somehow paid for by the winners, etc. But Tatna’s job– and the HFPA itself–expands far beyond the award show.

For more than 25 years, the organization has donated over $30 million to entertainment-related nonprofit organizations, academic programs, and humanitarian efforts, provided more than 1,500 scholarships, and have helped restore over 90 titles. Licensing fees obtained from the Golden Globe Awards has allowed the HFPA to support over 60 nonprofits focused on education in film and television, film preservation, journalistic organizations committed to freedom of speech, as well as organizations that support natural disaster relief and other international crises. (The HFPA’s latest $250,000 donation was to RAICES, the nonprofit helping families separated at the Texas border.)

Now Tatna wants to shine a light on what the 90 or so members are doing in the wake of #Metoo, Times Up, and the general lack of diversity in American film.

In addition to her role as president of HFPA, she is a contributor to Singapore’s The New Paper, interviewing scores of A-listers like Amy Adams, Jodie Foster, and Shailene Woodley about their work both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. And her decades of work as a reporter, as well as an actress, informs her passion for promoting women and underrepresented minorities in both film and journalism.

The moral imperative of her role

In the wake of #Metoo, Tatna contends, “It felt kind of fitting that I could lead the association.” Yet she notes that her appointment wasn’t just a nod to diversity. “I have to say we are very diverse in the HFPA, and there have been other women presidents.” More importantly, she says, “I have had my own stories about being in these situations,” recalling getting harassed years ago when she was waiting tables and trying to get an acting career off the ground.

As a consequence, “learning to stand up for myself has taken a while,” Tatna confesses, because she comes from a culture that is so dominated by men. But even as she admits she’s still not that good at speaking out, Tatna has come to realize her own worth and the responsibility of her position. That’s why she’s quick to add, “You deserve the place that you earned, therefore it should be respected.”