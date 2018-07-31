How Darth Vader became the most iconic evil figure in film history

I remember the first time I saw Darth Vader in real life. It was in a department store. He was going up the escalators escorted by two stormtroopers, I was going down. For some reason I failed to comprehend at the time, the sight of him made me poop thermal detonators. It was completely irrational–he was just a very tall man in a costume, I was a 30-year-old. But a new Nerdwriter video essay may explain why my heart stopped when I saw him.

Evan Puschak–who took the Nerdwriter pseudonym when he started his YouTube video essay series on film, politics, music, painting, poetry, culture, and sociology topics back in 2011–explains how Darth Vader became cinema’s most famous icon of evil not by looking at the physical aspect of his existence–the design of his suit, stature, voice, and even his breathing–but by analyzing how Vader was framed, lighted, and shot. These factors were an essential part of the visual design that elevated the character to his status of archetype of cinematic evil.

Puschak starts with a very simple statistic to demonstrate the overwhelming power of Vader’s presence: in the three original movies, he only appeared for about 34 minutes of the total six hours and 28 minutes. That’s just 8% of the original trilogy footage and yet, it seems like he is everywhere.

The Nazi helmet and the skull of evil

The physical design of Darth Vader was envisioned by legendary American concept designer Ralph McQuarrie and modeled by British sculptor Brian Muir. McQuarrie, who was a kid during World War II, figured out years later that he may have been unconsciously inspired by the German combat helmets and gas masks that deeply impressed him at the time. But originally, Vader wasn’t going to look like a robotic SS general. In an interview published in Star Wars Insider #76, he explains how Star Wars’ universe creator George Lucas originally “wanted a costume that would flutter on the wind, sort of a dark guy in a black cape with a big helmet, like a Japanese warrior–maybe with black silk over his face or something like that.”

But when he was sketching him, he figured out that the script had Vader crossing from his spaceship [which later became an Imperial Star Destroyer] to the Rebel Blockade Runner carrying Princess Leia and the Death Star plans–floating through space. “I thought ‘Gee, Darth Vader has to function in a vacuum,'” McQuarrie recalled at the time, “so I suggested to George that [Vader] might have some sort of spacesuit to enable him to survive this trip through the vacuum, and George said, ‘Well, okay, give him some kind of a breathing apparatus.'” That breathing apparatus became an evil skull mask, with a narrow chin and pointy cheekbones, the Nazi helmet framing it all over two dead glass eye sockets.

His character sketches, which were completed by a high-tech armor and a black cape, made Vader an obviously nefarious demon. But while McQuarrie imagined “a little, hunched, evil, ratlike person,” it was Muir who turned his design into an imposing figure, someone who would fill the screen not only representing villainousness but power incarnated.

Muir’s 3D reinterpretation was in fact so powerful that it eclipsed his entire life of work, as told in his book In The Shadow of Vader. His figure became so iconic, Muir said in a 2016 interview, that the rest of his work–from the Space Jockey on Alien, 10 James Bond movies, and four Harry Potter films to the original Indian Jones trilogy, Superman, Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor 2, and Captain America–won’t change the fact that he is and will always be known as The Guy Who Sculpted Vader.