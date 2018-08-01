Here’s a remedy for everything your work culture is “allergic” to

Every few days, or sometimes multiple times a day, a colleague or client of mine claims to be “allergic” to something at work. They’re not talking about peanuts or hay fever, though. They’re referring metaphorically to an idea or process that just doesn’t work for them. I’m not immune from this habit. Once in a while I’ll remark that some reasonably credible idea “gives me hives,” and no one bats an eye–they know exactly what I mean. I once worked for an organization that was collectively “allergic” to using round bullet points on documents; for some reason, though, square ones were okay.

In our experience studying work cultures, my colleague Richard Morgan-Jones and I have identified a range of organizational “allergies”–patterns of trouble at work that arise simply when people work together and come up with collective ways of doing things, not all of them particularly productive.

What’s your workplace allergic to?

Our clients seem to think intuitively about that problem through the metaphor of an allergy. Well-functioning work cultures–just like our bodies most of the time–know how to maintain their own health and homeostasis across a range of different experiences and environments. But organizations that lack resilience–those under industry pressures, for example, or that fail to meet rising demand or increased complexity–may reject something new and unfamiliar, and get done in by difference.

Like allergens (specks of pollen, cat dander, the natural chemicals in a cashew), the things that tend to really trip up a workplace are often small. Instead of attending to the big questions of how we work, we let little things get under our collective skin. And just like an allergy sufferer who resorts to nasal sprays and cough drops and ever-handy packets of tissues, our workplaces adopt coping mechanisms that aren’t exactly ideal.

But there’s a difference between coping with an allergic reaction and overcoming it. Faced with organizational allergies, many of us begin sending the message that, around here, it’s perfectly acceptable to be hypersensitive and reactive to this thing and insufficiently responsive to that one. In signaling that the organizational body is weak, we weaken it further.

Boosting immunity

Noticing is a crucial step in adapting to pressures like these–so that we might, as the writer adrienne maree brown advocates, deepen “our ability to transform ourselves under conditions of adversity, success, fear, or other emotional intensity paired with a deep and abiding sense of our ultimate purpose.” So lately, rather than declaring that something “gives me hives,” I’ve been pushing myself to notice how I respond to situations that make me uncomfortable: “I’m having a strong, negative reaction to X, and I want to understand why.”

Imagine that Company A is a large, global strategy firm with a reputation for headiness. It partners with Company B, a small, family-owned training agency that describes itself as “fueled by love.” Company A is “allergic” to the psychological models to which Company B subscribes, even though the former appreciates the latter’s emotionally driven services as something refreshingly different–just as long as those trainings take place offsite and not too often. For its part, Company B is “allergic” to strategy–even though its business processes stand to benefit from emulating (at least to a certain extent) its more cerebral client’s processes.