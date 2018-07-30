Malaysia Airlines MH370: New report says flight was deliberately manipulated

The mystery of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, which disappeared en route from Beijing to Kuala Lumpur more than four years ago, doesn’t seem any closer to solving today after the Malaysian government released an investigative safety report .

The 449-page report concludes that the plane’s sudden turns were not likely the result of a system failure, Bloomberg reports. However, investigators say they are confident the aircraft was deliberately flown off course and into the Indian Ocean. “It is more likely that such maneuvers are due to the systems being manipulated,” wrote the report’s authors.

Speaking to reporters today, Kok Soo Chon, chief inspector of the MH370 investigation team, said intervention by a third party couldn’t be ruled out. At the same time, the report says there’s nothing to suggest the aircraft was deliberately evading radar, as suggested by aviation experts who appeared on an Australian news program a few months ago.

According to the Straits Times, some families of the 239 people onboard the flight said the investigation offered no new information about the mysterious disappearance, although it did highlight a number of protocol failures on the part of air traffic controllers in Kuala Lumpur, who were said to have acted too slowly in initiating emergency procedures.

You can read the full report here.