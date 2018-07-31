At this startup, all the board members are 12 or younger

Last Wednesday, Kidbox’s board of directors convened at the company’s headquarters in New York. They had gathered to advise the company on its product development strategy and corporate social responsibility projects for the next year. Importantly, there was candy: On a table in the conference room, glass jars brimmed with gummy frogs, tiny banana sweets, and Hershey kisses. When you’re a board member under the age of 13, the snacks are kind of a big deal.

Kidbox launched in 2015 as a kind of Stitchfix for kids. The platform works like this: Parents input their child’s size and fashion preferences into a questionnaire, then through a combination of machine learning, data science, and human curation, the company sends them a box of seven clothes every other month, for the price of $98. The company serves newborns to pre-teens, and pulls from 120 brands like Levi’s, DKNY, and Nanette Lepore. It’s a clever concept, since many parents don’t have time to go shopping every time their child has a growth spurt or the seasons change. While it does not disclose how many customers it has, Kidbox appears to be growing fast and received a $15.3 million infusion of cash in Series B funding this April to continue expanding.

Kidbox also has a social mission: Every time a customer keeps a full box of clothes, they can pick a charity to which Kidbox will donate a kid’s outfit. “An unintended consequence of this program is that parents are starting a conversation with their children about giving back earlier than they would have otherwise,” says Miki Berardelli, Kidbox’s CEO. “That’s the emotional currency that is a differentiator for us.”

There are several other brands with similar concepts, including Mac & Mia, which sends parents higher-end brands, and Rockets of Awesome, which manufactures all the clothes it puts in the boxes. Old Navy and Fabletics have their own kids’ subscription services called Superbox and Fabkids, respectively. And Stitch Fix has also announced that it is getting into kids’ boxes. “We’re excited that there are other concepts on the market,” says Berardelli. “It really speaks to this new landscape of retail. This is now the way we shop.”

As the market heats up, Kidbox is arming itself to take on the competition by bringing kids’ voices and points of view into almost every part of the business. Hence: the kids’ board of directors. It began the kids’ board program last year, and this is the second time it has brought them to New York for the annual meeting. This year, Kidbox handpicked 12 board members from a pool of hundreds of applicants based on each child’s work helping his or her community. The company flew them into New York from around their hometowns that were spread out all over country, from California to Minnesota to North Carolina. (Their parents came too, and Kidbox took them on a tour of New York City while the kids were hard at work.)

Of course, given that the kid board members aren’t old enough to open their own bank accounts yet, they are not empowered to make corporate decisions–there’s an adult board to handle those issues. But Berardelli says that the brand takes the opinions of these 12 children very seriously. “We actually organized the kids’ board of directors even before we organized the adults’ board of directors,” she explains. “We want children to have their fingerprints all over our brand.”

And in the case of the daylong kids’ board meeting last week, she meant this literally. The event coincided with Kidbox’s second birthday, so the day ended with a party that involved tons of cotton candy and black-and-white cookies, which meant a lot of sticky fingers.