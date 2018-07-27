Report: CBS boss Les Moonves accused of sexual harassment

CBS chairman and CEO Leslie Moonves might be on the verge of his own #MeToo reckoning .

The New Yorker is reportedly planning to publish an investigation by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ronan Farrow that includes allegations of sexual misconduct by Moonves, The Hollywood Reporter reported. The allegations are related to “unwanted kissing and touching” and Moonves’s treatment of women, including some recent acts and some going back 20 years, per sources who spoke to THR.

Farrow reportedly also looked into the work environment at CBS that allowed Charlie Rose to stay on the air even after managers were warned about his behavior on three separate occasions, as The Washington Post reported. As the Hollywood Reporter notes, 14 CBS News employees came forward with allegations against Rose.

Moonves is currently battling National Amusements Inc’s Shari Redstone for control of CBS and Viacom, in which she is the controlling shareholder. It’s unclear what impact Farrow’s investigation into Moonves and CBS will have on the negotiations, but it’s probably not good.

Seems that shareholders are bracing for the worst. While at the time of publication, the article was not yet posted on The New Yorker‘s website, CBS Corporation stock has already nosedived.