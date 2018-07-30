Tennis icon Monica Seles, sports agent Jill Smoller join Fast Company forum

Fast Company today is convening a first-of-its-kind forum in Silicon Valley that will bring together trailblazers in technology, tennis, and business for a series of conversations on the tools leaders need to excel in hypercompetitive fields.

Speakers include Jill Smoller, a partner at William Morris Endeavor whose clients include Serena Williams and Kevin Garnett, and Monica Seles, who will be interviewed about her professional journey from tennis prodigy—she won the French Open at age 16—to writer and wellness advocate.

The forum, titled Game On: Winning in Sports, Technology, and Business, takes place in San Jose, Calif., on the opening day of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, the longest-running tennis tournament exclusively for women players. The tournament field includes Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Madison Keyes, and CoCo Vanderweghe.

The agenda for the day is wide-ranging, and seeks to draw connections between the demanding and fast-paced worlds of professional sports and technology enterprises. One panel will focus on the way athletes and coaches are taking advantage of advanced technologies such as machine learning and biometrics to enhance players’ capabilities. Another session will examine top performers in tech and sports, and how various “talent whisperers” help high achievers attain even greater heights.

A panel of accomplished women in business and sports—featuring Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, president of StubHub, Jennifer Fonstad, cofounder and managing partner, Aspect Ventures, and Donna Orender, founder and CEO of Generation Wow and former commissioner of the WNBA—will highlight the work they are doing to help advance a new generation of women.

Participation in the forum is by invitation only; follow #FCGameOn on Twitter and Instagram.